"Only a small fraction of people live into their 90s. We hope to get people in the 90 to 100 range. I'm hoping to make it into triple digits."

The company has detected cancer in 5 percent of people over the age of 50 who didn't know they had it. One percent of all people screened had an undetected aneurysm, with a majority of those detections found in people under 50.

"Right now 40 percent of males that reach age 50 won't make it to 74. Twenty-eight percent of women who reach 50 won't make it to that age. Longevity is changing those odds," Venter said.

Despite Venter's claims, many doctors oppose Human Longevity's approach, citing the potential for false negatives and the bevy of unnecessary tests on "healthy people."

Venter believes we should be more mindful about how the word "healthy" is used. The testing, which is designed for patients in the 18–99 age range, can be used to detect diseases that a person will get later in life. It can detect pre-diabetes in people who are predisposed to getting the disease, and those individuals can start to make the lifestyle changes necessary to prevent a diagnosis.

Sequencing in one 18-year-old patient found several oncogenes, and her and her family will continue to work with Human Longevity to monitor the cells. "When she develops cancer, we'll be ready," Venter said.

For those who undergo the testing and find no detections, patients still see positive mental benefits, Venter said. "Maybe someone feels fully healthy but have a parent that died from a certain disease, like Alzheimer's. They feel better that they have a perfectly healthy brain. … People worry all the time. We're trying to come up with a new paradigm. People having more control of their lives instead of waiting to see what they die from," he said.

Human Longevity uses an algorithm to analyze a brain MRI. "We quantify it ... looking into regions of the brain to make much more accurate predictions if you will develop Alzheimer's and the likelihood of phases as you age," Venter said. "We see the exact region in the brain."

Age remains the greatest factor in developing Alzheimer's, though Venter sees a major correlation between exercise and dementia. "[The] most important thing is the cardiovascular system. Decreased blood flow to brain [increases risks]," he said. "If you take various preventive measures, risk goes down."