Lululemon soars after earnings, sales top estimates

Lululemon Athletica reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Tuesday, driven by strong sales online and internationally.

Shares of the brand soared much as 9 percent in after-hours trading.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

EPS: $1.33 adj. vs. $1.27 expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $929 million vs. $912 million expected, according to Thomson Reuters

The athleisure brand reported net revenue of $929 million, beating expectations of $912 million. That figure represented an increase of 18 percent since the same quarter the year prior.

Its digital business was up 42 percent compared to a year prior.

In Asia, where Lululemon has been pushing to take advantage of the region's increased focus on health, quarterly comparable sales were up 52 percent against the same quarter a year prior.

It plans to open up 15 to 20 new locations in the region in 2018.

The company earned $120 million, or 88 cents a share for the fourth quarter, compared with $136.1 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago.

After adjusting for one-time items, Lululemon earned $1.33 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.27 per share.

It also said it anticipates 2018 net revenue of $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion and diluted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.08.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects net revenue to be in the range of $612 million to $617 million based on a total comparable sales increase in the low double digits on a constant dollar basis.

Diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of 44 cents to 46 cents a share for the fiscal first quarter.

Lululemon announced its first earnings since CEO Laurent Potdevin stepped down in February after "falling short" of the company's "standards of conduct." CNBC previously reported one of the issues contributing to his departure was a relationship with a female designer at the company.