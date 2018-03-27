Manager of this market-beating fund finds success despite not being a 'gunslinger' like his dad

Mark Oelschlager, manager of the Morningstar five-star rated Pin Oak Equity fund (POGSX), learned a lot from his father about managing a portfolio but has found success by taking a slightly different approach.

"He's more of a gunslinger than me. It's usually the other way around. The kid is the one taking risks. But I'm usually the one reining him in," Oelschlager told CNBC in a phone interview. "If it were up to him, he'd risk it and hold just a handful of stocks, while I'm consistently trying to get more diversified."

Oelschlager took over as the fund's principal manager in June 2006 from his father, James, who had managed it since its inception in 1992.

The son's approach has yielded strong results. The fund has posted annualized returns of 13.5 percent and 15 percent over the past three and five years, respectively. It has also returned 13 percent annually to investors over a 10-year period.

The fund ranks in the first percentile of the "large-blend" category over those time periods, outperforming others in the group and the broader market. It is also outperforming the market in 2018, posting a year-to-date return of 1.6 percent.