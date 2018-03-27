Pharma bro Martin Shkreli appeals fraud conviction as judge mulls restitution award

Lawyers for "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli filed a notice of appeal of his conviction for securities fraud, as a judge agreed to recommend he serve his prison sentence at the minimum security federal camp he has asked for.

At the same time, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto left undecided, for now, the question of whether she will also order Shkreli to pay hundreds of thousands in restitution to a defrauded investor.

Shkreli, 35, was convicted last summer in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, of defrauding a group of investors who had put money into two hedge funds he ran. Shkreli had repeatedly misled them about details of the funds, including the fact that they were losing money.

He was also convicted of manipulating the stock of a pharmaceuticals company he founded, Retrophin, whose shares and cash he used to pay back the hedge fund investors after those funds went bust.

The crimes were unrelated to the action for which Shkreli gained widespread infamy in 2015 while heading another drug company: raising the price of the drug Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent. The drug is used to treat a parasitic condition found in pregnant women, babies and HIV-infected people.

Earlier this month, Matsumoto sentenced Shkreli to seven years in prison, imposed a fine of $75,000, and ordered him to forfeit almost $7.4 million in assets to the federal government.

But she held off on officially entering that judgment into the court file because of the open question of whether Shkreli should also have to pay restitution to one of his investors, Richard Kocher.

On Monday, Matsumoto said she was deferring ruling on Kocher's request for restitution. But she finally entered the order of judgment.

Right afterward, Shkreli's lawyers filed an official notice of appeal of his conviction.

That appeal, which could take a year or more to resolve, will play out while Shkreli remains locked up in federal custody. His lawyers will lay out their grounds for reversing his conviction at a later date.