    ×

    Tech

    Tesla shares drop to the lowest since May on fatal crash investigation, bearish analyst note

    • National Transportation Safety Board posts on Twitter it sent two investigators to look into the fatal crash of a Tesla vehicle in California last week.
    • A negative analyst call from Citigroup also weighed on the stock, which has been under pressure this past one month.
    • "We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident," Tesla said to CNBC.
    The inside of a Tesla vehicle
    Federal regulators probing fatal Tesla crash in California   

    Tesla shares fell after the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent investigators to look into a fatal car crash last week in California, according to a post on social media.

    A negative analyst call from Citigroup also weighed on the stock, which has been under pressure this past one month.

    "2 NTSB investigators conducting Field Investigation for fatal March 23, 2018, crash of a Tesla near Mountain View, CA. Unclear if automated control system was active at time of crash. Issues examined include: post-crash fire, steps to make vehicle safe for removal from scene," the post on Twitter said.

    "We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident," the company said to CNBC.

    Citi Research on Tuesday said its analysis of the company's Model 3 competition points to near-term risk for the stock.

    "We open a 90-day downside catalyst watch on Tesla shares," the report said.

    Tesla shares declined more than 4 percent Tuesday to their lowest price since May of last year. The stock is down 17 percent in the last one month.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...