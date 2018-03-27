Tesla shares drop to the lowest since May on fatal crash investigation, bearish analyst note

Tesla shares fell after the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent investigators to look into a fatal car crash last week in California, according to a post on social media.

A negative analyst call from Citigroup also weighed on the stock, which has been under pressure this past one month.

"2 NTSB investigators conducting Field Investigation for fatal March 23, 2018, crash of a Tesla near Mountain View, CA. Unclear if automated control system was active at time of crash. Issues examined include: post-crash fire, steps to make vehicle safe for removal from scene," the post on Twitter said.

"We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident," the company said to CNBC.

Citi Research on Tuesday said its analysis of the company's Model 3 competition points to near-term risk for the stock.

"We open a 90-day downside catalyst watch on Tesla shares," the report said.

Tesla shares declined more than 4 percent Tuesday to their lowest price since May of last year. The stock is down 17 percent in the last one month.



