A tsunami-proof floating hotel is coming to Japan.

The first prototype room was unveiled at the Dutch-themed park, Huis Ten Bosch, in Nagasaki, in March.

It's a floating pod with a glass ceiling that allows the guests to stargaze at night. The pods are designed to accommodate two or three people and come complete with beds and bathrooms. The pod can fit up to 100 people safely in the event of a tsunami.

The hotel expects to have the pod rooms available to rent by this summer.

In 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered a tsunami. More than 15,000 people died.