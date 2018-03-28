Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

PVH stock rose 3 percent after hours. The apparel company reported earnings per share and revenues that beat analyst expectations. Guidance for the upcoming year is quite strong, as the company predicts sizable increases in sales. The CEO attributes the strong momentum to its Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands.

GameStop shares gained nearly 2 percent in extended trading after the video game and consumer electronics retailer announced favorable earnings. EPS, revenues and same-store sales were all higher than analysts expected in the fourth quarter. The increase in sales were partially due to GameStop's strong holiday season. Guidance for the upcoming year is light, partially due to the tough competition of digital downloads.

Progress Software stocks rallied 5 percent after the bell. The software company had EPS and revenue that surpassed Wall Street expectations. Guidance for the upcoming quarter was in line with estimates.

Shares of Verint Systems soared almost 7 percent post-market after the analytics company released its earnings. The results beat analyst estimates on top and bottom lines.