Grindr security flaws could expose user location data: NBC News

The gay dating app Grindr has two security flaws that could expose the information of its more than 3 million daily users, according to a report by NBC News.

Users' location data could be exposed even if they chose not to share that data on their profiles, NBC said.

Trever Faden, the CEO of property management company Atlas Lane and creator of the website C*ockblocked, discovered the issues after creating his website. C*ockblocked, a third-party platform that wasn't associated with Grindr nor the Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech, which owns a majority stake in Grindr, was created to allow users to discover who blocked them on the app.

Faden told NBC that once users entered their Grindr usernames and passwords into his website, he was able to access data that is not public on Grindr profiles. That includes unread messages, email addresses, deleted photos, and users' location.

Location data on Grindr is particularly sensitive as homosexuality is illegal in various nations.

Faden also found a flaw that could expose user locations without them logging into a third-party website, NBC said. Even if they don't want to make the information public, users have to allow Grindr access to location data for the app to work, and some of the information sent to the company's servers is not encoded, making it vulnerable.

Grindr said in a statement to NBC that it knows of the issues discovered by Faden and that it has fixed the system to prevent access to information on accounts that opted out of sharing their location.

"Grindr moved quickly to make changes to its platform to resolve this issue," the company said, adding that "Grindr reminds all users that they should never give away their username and password to any third parties claiming to provide a benefit, as they are not authorized by Grindr and could potentially have malicious intent."

The company did not change access to any of the other data or how its app sends location data over the internet, NBC said.

Faden shut down C*ckblocked after Grindr's response. He told NBC he did not store the login information of people who used his website.

According to NBC, this isn't the first time issues with Grindr's security have been found.

In 2014, researchers at cybersecurity firm Synack discovered that the app allowed for people to see the locations and profiles of all of its users. NBC said Grindr made changes after this discovery, allowing people to turn off pinpoint location. People in countries that persecute the LGBTQ community also have the option to turn off the default location option.

Representatives for Grindr were not immediately available for comment.

The security issues come as Facebook currently grapples with similar vulnerabilities with third-party platforms. Facebook stock fell 13 percent to under $160 after it was revealed that conservative research firm Cambridge Analytica had gained access to over 50 million Facebook users' information.

Read the full NBC News report here.