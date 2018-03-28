Lincoln brings back the Aviator after more than a decade — with a very different design

After more than a decade in the dust-bin, Lincoln is resurrecting the mid-sized Aviator sport utility vehicle in a totally new form and aiming it squarely at well-to-do millennials starting families.
Ford's luxury brand gave reporters a preview of the new Aviator in Manhattan on Monday, days before the New York International Auto Show. The vehicle gives buyers another new option in a lineup increasingly focused on popular and profitable sport utility vehicles, crossovers, and trucks.
The new Aviator is a three-row SUV, like its predecessor, which was discontinued with the 2005 model year. It is built on a rear-wheel drive platform and will come with a twin turbo engine, and customers can also opt for a plug-in hybrid option.