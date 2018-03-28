If you are receiving Medicare, a new identification card is coming your way soon.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans to mail out the replacement cards to all of the program's 58.5 million recipients between next month and April 2019, as mandated by Congress in 2015.

The noteworthy change? Your ID number.

Instead of displaying your Social Security number — which scammers can use to commit fraud — the new number will be one that is randomly assigned and unique to each Medicare recipient.

"The idea is to protect against identity theft," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino in New York and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.