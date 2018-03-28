Saudi Arabia and Russia's 'unparalleled' oil deal gets backing from OPEC

Saudi Arabia and Russia are ironing out the details on an unprecedented pact to extend controls over major exporters for decades to come.

Riyadh and Moscow have been engaged in supply cuts over the past year in order to try to clear a global supply overhang and keep prices in check. Yet, in an effort to further their influence over world crude supplies, the two countries are now reportedly working on a deal to actively manage markets for potentially the next 20 years.

OPEC is working on a "very long-term" deal to try to extend its alliance with other oil producers, Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said at an energy conference in Baghdad, Iraq on Wednesday.

Barkindo's comments followed news at the start of the week in which Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman, told Reuters: "We are working to shift from a year-to-year agreement to a 10-20 year agreement."