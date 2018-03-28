The lawyer for adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels has filed a motion in a California court seeking to force President Donald Trump, and his lawyer Michael Cohen, to testify under oath.

On the eve of the 2016 presidential election, Daniels accepted $130,000 from Cohen and signed an agreement, using a pseudonym, to not talk about an alleged relationship with Trump. Through spokespeople, Trump has denied that he had an affair with Daniels.

Now Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, has requested a deposition of "no greater than two hours" of the president. The main aim is to ask Trump if he knew about the payment.

The deposition references Stephanie Clifford a.k.a. Stormy Daniels a.k.a. Peggy Peterson. The U.S. president is referred to as Donald J. Trump a.k.a. David Dennison.