Porsche Passport, which provides subscribers with access to Porsche vehicles via a mobile app, is currently only available in Atlanta, home to Porsche's North American operation, as well as Clutch Technologies, the company hosting the app.



The month-to-month subscription gives customers two price options: A flat fee of $2,000 or $3,000. The subscription includes a $500 activation fee and credit check, and covers vehicle tax and registration, insurance, unlimited mileage and maintenance. Smartphone users can download the app and begin using the same day or schedule future rides.



The program may be part of what's giving the company a boost in an otherwise grim industry. While U.S. new vehicle sales fell 2 percent in 2017, Porsche's sales in the U.S. had its eighth consecutive year of growth. The company's overall value increased nearly 42 percent, as market cap shot up to $24.457 billion this month, compared with $17.26 billion last March.

Zellmer said the growth can be attributed to many things, including tax reform and modern lifestyle habits.

"It's driven by the overall economy," he said, and called 2017 a "fantastic year" for Porsche, a unit of Volkswagen.

Meanwhile, competitors are struggling. Fiat Chrysler's sales fell 13 percent in January and another 1.4 percent in February. Ford's sales dropped 6.6 percent in January and 6.9 percent last month. And General Motors' sales were up 1 percent in January, but then fell 6.9 percent in February.

U.S. auto sales likely rose 0.4 percent in March, compared with the same time last year, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said Wednesday. But the increase is most likely caused by increased consumer discounts, something analysts say is not sustainable. Sales are expected to drop even further for the remainder of 2018.