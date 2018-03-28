Trump throws his support behind Orange County in its war against the California sanctuary law

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ratcheted up the pressure against a California law aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants by giving a shout-out to the state's third-most populous county after it pushed back on the controversial policies.

"My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies," Trump tweeted. He added that laws on the books let California "release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders."

The president's broadside follows the all-Republican board of supervisors for Orange County — home to about 3 million residents and Disneyland — voting 4-0 on Tuesday to direct the county counsel to join the U.S. Attorney General's sanctuary lawsuit against California. The board hopes the federal court will issue a restraining order against the state to halt enforcement of the law.

Also, the supervisors board voted to condemn the state's sanctuary law in a largely symbolic stand, and the county sheriff moved this week to start assisting the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE.

"We're not talking here about law-abiding immigrants, we're talking about criminal aliens," said Michelle Park Steel, the supervisor who introduced the measure condemning the sanctuary law.