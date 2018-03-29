When it comes to investing your money, health savings accounts offer some of the best tax breaks around.

Also known as HSAs, these options are tied to high-deductible health plans.

They enable you to put away pre-tax money for qualified health expenses. The investments in those accounts grow tax-free. And when you take the money out, generally those funds are not taxed.

"I always point to the virtue of the HSA from a tax standpoint," said Christine Benz, director of personal finance at research firm Morningstar. "If you stack it up compared to a 401(k) or an IRA, it's going to come out ahead."

To get the most out of your HSA, it helps to save and use the money strategically. Taking advantage of these tips can help.