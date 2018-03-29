It’s only a year to go until Brexit — but top UK retailers are frustrated they can’t prepare for it

In 365 days the U.K. will no longer be a member of the European Union.

But U.K. businesses are still unware of how much they will have to change to continue trading with the rest of Europe — making it harder to plan for the future.

Paul Clarke, chief technology officer at the online food retailer Ocado, told CNBC that he is concerned about future funding. The £3.59 billion ($ 5.09 billion) company has benefited from European money in the form of business funding to develop its operations.

"How will the UK government replace that?," he wondered during a phone call with CNBC.

The U.K. has agreed in principle with the European Union (EU) on a transition period of 21 months — meaning that between March 29, 2019 and December 31, 2020, U.K. businesses will be able to continue trading on current terms, while making the necessary preparations for the total break-up moment.

But so far, it is impossible to prepare for the break-up moment given that negotiators haven't decided on how the future relationship is going to be. The second largest U.K. grocer, Sainsbury's, warned Tuesday it will need at least a year's notice to prepare trading arrangements with other EU countries after Brexit.