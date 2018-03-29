Consumer sentiment in March hits highest level since 2004

U.S. consumer sentiment slipped slightly at the end of March, after shooting up in the mid-month report, but still recorded its highest level since 2004.

The University of Michigan's report on consumer attitudes about the economy inched down to 101.4 at the end of March. Reuters economists expected the reading to remain at 102.

The index reached 102 in the prior March reading, its highest level since Jan. 2004. The index hit 99.7 during the same period in the month prior.

The index measures 500 consumers' attitudes on future economic prospects, in areas such as personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.

