Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter

The first quarter of 2018 proved significantly more volatile for equity markets, with both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 falling into correction territory at one point.

The major averages have recovered slightly and will end the quarter down about 1 to 2 percent.

The latest leg lower came as technology — one of the market's largest and most successful sectors of the past year — began to show signs of fatigue. Still, the tech sector is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500.

The stock added a hefty 49 percent over the first three months of the year.

Here is a list of the top 10 best performers in the S&P 500 during the first quarter.