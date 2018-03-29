    ×

    Media

    Florida school massacre survivor David Hogg seeks boycott of sponsors of Fox's Laura Ingraham

    • David Hogg, one of the Parkland, Florida, massacre survivors, is asking his 599,000 Twitter followers to boycott advertisers of Fox News host Laura Ingraham.
    • The conservative commentator mocked the 17-year-old anti-gun activist after he revealed that he was recently rejected by four University of California campuses.
    David Hogg, a student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, site of a February mass shooting which left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks during the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, March 24, 2018.
    Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
    David Hogg, a student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, site of a February mass shooting which left 17 people dead in Parkland, Florida, thrusts his fist in the air as he speaks during the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, March 24, 2018.

    Florida school massacre survivor David Hogg, who has turned into fierce gun control advocate, is asking his 599,000 Twitter followers to boycott advertisers of Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

    The conservative commentator mocked Hogg on Twitter on Wednesday after the 17-year-old revealed in an interview on TMZ that his applications were recently rejected by four University of California campuses. Ingraham tweeted: "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.)"

    Hogg fired back with his own tweet calling on his followers to boycott Ingraham's advertisers. "Pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that #," he tweeted.

    TMZ producer Harvey Levin, who interviewed Hogg, was among many who responded to Ingraham's remarks. He tweeted: "@IngrahamAngle David was not whining. I called him about the story. He was not feeling sorry for himself in the slightest. It was my idea that colleges should consider applicants who are so committed. Did you watch the video???"

    Hogg and Ingraham didn't immediately respond to CNBC to comment.

    WATCH:  Dwyane Wade donates $200,000 to Parkland victims and sponsors art exhibit in their honor

    Dwyane Wade donates $200,000 to Parkland victims and sponsors art exhibit in their honor
    Dwyane Wade donates $200,000 to Parkland victims and sponsors art exhibit in their honor   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FOXA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...