Snap is laying off 100 employees, mostly in advertising and sales, the company said Thursday.

"Over the past two years our company has grown a tremendous amount. Late last year we asked senior leaders across Snap to look closely at their teams to ensure they had the right resources and organizations to support their missions," Chief Strategy Officer Imran Khan told CNBC in a statement. "As a result, new structures have been put in place for Content, Engineering, Sales and many other parts of Snap."

It's the second round of layoffs in recent weeks. The company behind pioneering disappearing message app Snapchat earlier this month said it was laying off "just over 120" engineers.

The company also saw several smaller rounds of layoffs in its marketing, recruiting and content divisions earlier this year, each time cutting just a couple dozen employees.

"These changes reflect our view that tighter integration and closer collaboration between our teams is a critical component of sustainably growing our business," Khan said. "While this process has required us to make some really tough decisions, we believe that rigorously ensuring our team structure always aligns with our goals will make us stronger."

Snap reported roughly 3,000 employees as of the December quarter and said in its first annual filing that it expected "headcount growth to continue for the foreseeable future."