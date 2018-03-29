US futures point to a positive open; tech stocks in focus

The moves in pre-market trade come after markets on Wall Street closed in the red on Wednesday. Markets have been under pressure of late, as concerns surrounding global trade and data usage by social media firms dominate sentiment.

On Thursday's session, economic data is set to take center stage. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims is expected to be published, along with personal income and outlays data. At 9:45 a.m. ET, Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) is slated to come out, followed by consumer sentiment figures at 10 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile in the corporate space, Constellation Brands are due to report their latest earnings update. Meantime, investors will be awaiting remarks from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who is due to speak at the New York Association for Business Economics luncheon.

Overseas, markets in Asia closed mostly higher, while European indexes posted minor gains Thursday.

While market anxiety over a potential trade war appear to have subsided, worries around social media and technology remain at the forefront of investors' minds.

Last week, reports emerged alleging that Cambridge Analytica, an analytics company, had gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without users' permission. While Facebook have since come out to apologize and try to rectify the matter, concerns remain over data use.

In the latest surrounding the debacle, Facebook unveiled new tools on Wednesday designed to make it easier for users to look at and access the data that the social media giant has on each user. The move is also an effort to regain trust with Facebook members, following the data scandal.