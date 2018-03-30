Auto companies feature virtual reality and other tech-heavy exhibits at New York Auto Show

Auto shows are really supposed to be about cars, but several automakers at the New York International Auto Show are turning to tech to entertain visitors and advertise their products. Virtual reality headsets, remote control cars, and robots were all on display during the show's press preview days at the Jacob Javits Center.
Here is a look at a few of the big ones:
Toyota's Fine Comfort Ride concept car is meant to model what an autonomous vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel cells would look like. The vehicle has four seats, and the front two can swivel to face the rear seats. There are also displays on the windows for reading or watching video.
Toyota also had virtual reality headsets which simulated the experience of riding in the vehicle.
Chevrolet had a table set up where users could pilot a remote controlled car that competed with one that had driver assistance features such as lane keep assist and automatic braking. The idea is to test whether a human driver can pilot a vehicle more deftly than one with driver assistance tech.
As the name suggests, the Human Support Robot is meant to assist humans with everyday tasks, such as fetching or picking up objects. It has a robotic arm that can grip and pickup even thin delicate objects like sheets of paper.
The robot is capable of recognizing objects and environments and can either operate autonomously or be controlled via remote.
Honda Lens is an augmented reality exhibit that displays graphics and animation which show off various features and characteristics of Honda vehicles, giving facts about the engine or pointing out tech on the dashboard inside the car.
The photo above is a simulation of what a user would see with the device.