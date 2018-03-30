IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years

The computers sold today, also known as classical computers, are limited in their capabilities to solve certain issues, generally when it comes to large-scale computations.

Quantum computers can be used to bridge the gap.

"Just in the last five years, IBM has invested over $38 billion in these new capabilities," Harriet Green, chairman and CEO of IBM Asia Pacific, told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

"These investments are very real and available to help change and transform businesses now."

IBM's research division says industries are just starting to discover how quantum computers can be used. Within five years, the company predicts, the tech industry will discover the first mainstream application of quantum computers alongside classical computers.