China tariffs could help Australia gain share from US wine, nut and fruit producers

There's concern that soybeans could be the next agricultural commodity targeted by Beijing after Trump announces duties on Chinese tech products. The U.S. ships more than $12 billion in soybeans to the world's second-largest economy, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"This is in many ways the calm before the storm," said Matt McAlvanah, a former official for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and now a spokesman for Farmers for Free Trade, a bipartisan nonprofit agriculture-related trade group. "We expect there to be much larger and broader retaliation on ag products from the 301 trade action."

Indeed, the Trump administration is widely expected to impose more than $50 billion in tariffs separate from those already announced on aluminum and steel imports, according to reports. Those additional tariffs are expected to be on everything from Chinese consumer electronics to potentially aerospace products and are following a trade investigation under Section 301 of the 1974 U.S. Trade Act.

"Once China gets wind of that list, you're going to see a much larger retaliation from China that would potentially hit some of their biggest imports from the U.S., including soy," said McAlvanah.

Agriculture industry executives say China curtailing U.S. soybean imports could be devastating to the American farm economy, because more than 60 percent of all soybeans exported now go to China. The Chinese also get soybeans from South America and use most of the soybeans as protein to feed roughly 700 million pigs in the country or to make cooking oil.