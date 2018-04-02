Disability attorney and convicted scammer, Eric C. Conn opens up about his crimes and his life in prison

In one of the biggest Social Security frauds in American history, Eric Conn, who advertised himself as "Mr. Social Security," made millions by securing disability payments for his clients. However, when two social security administration employees turned whistleblowers uncovered over $500M in fraud, the "King of Disability Law" was finally brought down, leaving many of his clients cut off from their Social Security benefits.
Now, in a letter sent to "American Greed", Conn gives insight into his crime and time in prison.
Conn writes, "American Greed: My name is Eric C. Conn. I believe you and my lawyer Scott White have been in communication. The reason I am confined is because of my corruption with a federal judge involving $550M. This case has been labeled as the 'The biggest fraud in the history of the Social Security Administration.'" He goes on to state, "I believe on a strongly supported belief that we are about to enter what I call 'Phase II' in this ever-expanding case."