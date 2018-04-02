Here are the 2018 campaign's biggest individual donors – so far

Individual campaign contributions this year are concentrated mostly among just a handful of rich donors, according to the latest campaign finance data.

As the first quarter comes to a close, the top 100 largest individual donors to the upcoming House and Senate elections have contributed a combined $154 million, according to a tally of campaign finance records by the Center for Responsive Politics. Of that amount, roughly half came from just the top 12 donors on the list.

Overall, about two-thirds of all individual political campaign contributions have come from one-quarter of one percent of American voters.

About 30 percent of that money went directly to candidates running for office. The rest, so-called "soft" contributions, went to groups that spent indirectly on behalf of individual candidates, the CRP data shows.

The top 100 donors tilt toward Republican and conservative candidates, according to the CRP. So far, about $83 million has been spent on to right-leaning candidates, compared to $65 million for Democrats and liberals.