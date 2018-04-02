"People don't forget it — and you see these people every day."

Alison Green, author of the "Ask a Manager" blog, says issues pertaining to the office kitchen are a "constant" theme among workers who write in. (How constant? Her forthcoming book is called "Ask a Manager: How to Navigate Clueless Colleagues, Lunch-Stealing Bosses and the Rest of Your Life at Work.")

"It's such an unusual thing to be so widespread," said Green. "Who are these sociopaths who are stealing lunches across the land?"

But not every case involves someone purposely claiming a colleague's lunch for his own.

"Some things that look like thefts are actually miscommunications," she said — accidentally grabbing someone else's yogurt instead of your own, for example, or being overzealous in cleaning out what they think is old food.

Nor is it unheard of for workers to take retaliatory action, say, by throwing out the food of a coworker known for microwaving fish in the office kitchen.