Office workers beware: Lunch theft isn't as unusual as you might hope.
Last week, Los Angeles-based comedian Zak Toscani took to Twitter to recount the play-by-play of the investigation of an alleged office lunch theft at the post-production company where he works. (Check out the full thread on Twitter for the full dish on the fate of the victim's shrimp fried rice.)
The saga quickly went viral. As of early Monday, Toscani's initial tweet had garnered nearly 173,000 retweets and more than half a million likes, with workers sharing their own stories and even presumably lunch-theft-immune celebrities weighing in on the drama.
No wonder the case of the missing shrimp fried rice struck a nerve.
Nearly 1 in 5 workers — 18 percent, to be exact — admits to having eaten someone else's lunch out of the office fridge, according to a 2017 survey from American Express OPEN. The issuer polled 1,061 employees.