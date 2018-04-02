Japan's 'womenomics' plans are driving change in the country

There's an in-house babysitting service for employees of one of Japan's largest staffing and talent agencies.

It's not just a perk: It's essential for helping working mothers make an easier transition back into the workforce.

That's because the country has a perennial shortage of child care services. It's so bad that even if a woman wants to return to work after giving birth, she often can't until the next April when day care facilities admit new children, according to Scott Sato, president and chief operating officer at Pasona.

"To address this, what we did was we have an in-house child care facility," he told CNBC. "We were the first organization in Japan, or a public company, to have a babysitting facility in Japan."

Sato explained that there aren't enough "baby care teachers" in the country at the moment. The job applicant ratio is skewed such that there are about six jobs available per candidate, he said.

A report last year said that the number of children on public day care waiting lists grew for the third consecutive year.

The shortage in child care facilities in Japan is due to an underdevelopment in that area over time, according to Kohei Iwahara, a Japan-based economist at investment bank Natixis. He explained to CNBC that women were traditionally expected to raise children instead of working in Japanese culture.

In fact, he said, plotting women's labor force participation in the country against an age range produced an M-shaped line — where participation rose when women were in their early-20s, it declined between late-20s and the 30s, rose again in the 40s when they returned to the workforce and then fell at retirement age.

Recent reports have suggested, however, that more Japanese women are working immediately after childbirth and that the government's efforts to keep them in the work force are starting to pay off.

The Nikkei business daily reported in February that the rate of working women aged 30 to 34 rose to 75.2 percent last year, up from about 50 percent three decades ago. The workforce participation rate for women between the ages of 15 and 64 rose to a record 69.4 percent in 2017, the Nikkei said, citing government data.

Those numbers indicate the M-shaped line may be flattening.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pushed for more women to return to work to tackle the country's shrinking labor force. A subsection of his policy initiatives — referred to as "Abenomics" — is called "Womenomics," dedicated to measures that would make it easier for women to re-join the workforce.