    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian stocks to take cues from gains on Wall Street; trade concerns simmer

    • U.S. stocks closed higher as large cap tech names rose after recent declines.
    • Major U.S. stock indexes touched session highs after Amazon shares got a boost.
    • The U.S. Trade Representative's office published its proposed list of Chinese imports that could be hit with tariffs.
    • The overnight session saw the dollar edge higher against the yen.

    Japanese stocks were poised for a higher open on Wednesday following the firm lead from Wall Street on a bounce in large cap technology names. Recent concerns over trade tensions also looked likely to persist.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.65 percent, or 389.17 points, to close at 24,033.36, the S&P 500 advanced 1.26 percent to end at 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.04 percent to close at 6,941.28.

    Those gains came as technology stocks, which had fallen sharply on Monday, rose.

    Major U.S. stock indexes touched session highs after Amazon shares got a boost late in the session. Those moves followed a Bloomberg report that the White House did not have plans to take action against the company despite President Donald Trump's recent tweets criticizing Amazon.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    The positive mood looked set to carry through during Asian trade, with futures pointing to a higher open for Japan. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.93 percent at 21,490 compared to the benchmark's Tuesday close.

    Meanwhile, Australian SPI futures were off 0.21 percent at 5,740 compared to the index's last close.

    Trade tensions, which have recently been in the spotlight, continued to simmer: The U.S. Trade Representative's office published its proposed list of around 1,300 Chinese imports that could be hit with tariffs.

    In response, China said via an embassy statement it opposed the additional tariffs proposed and that "it is only polite to reciprocate," Reuters reported.

    Markets have been on edge about U.S. tariffs triggering retaliatory actions from U.S. trading partners and potentially causing a trade war.

    Improved risk appetite in the overnight session, however, saw the dollar edge higher against the yen. The dollar traded at 106.52 yen by 6:49 a.m. HK/SIN, compared to levels around the 105 handle seen during Asian trade on Tuesday.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six currencies, stood at 90.200 at the end of Tuesday.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia retail sales
    • 8:30 a.m.: Australia building permits
    • 9:45 a.m.: China Caixin services and composite PMI

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HSI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    .NKXQ
    ---
    NIKKEI
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---