Asian stocks to take cues from gains on Wall Street; trade concerns simmer

Japanese stocks were poised for a higher open on Wednesday following the firm lead from Wall Street on a bounce in large cap technology names. Recent concerns over trade tensions also looked likely to persist.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.65 percent, or 389.17 points, to close at 24,033.36, the S&P 500 advanced 1.26 percent to end at 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.04 percent to close at 6,941.28.

Those gains came as technology stocks, which had fallen sharply on Monday, rose.

Major U.S. stock indexes touched session highs after Amazon shares got a boost late in the session. Those moves followed a Bloomberg report that the White House did not have plans to take action against the company despite President Donald Trump's recent tweets criticizing Amazon.