From blockchain to bugs, Shanghai's venture capitalists see a future of good food

China accounts for 20 percent of the world's population and is the biggest food consumer and producer on earth.

This growing demand has led Bits x Bites, China's first food tech accelerator, to invest in start-ups on all spectrums of food technology. From blockchain to bugs, this Shanghai venture capital platform shortens the gap between growers and consumers.

"We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children." Matilda Ho, the founder of Bits x Bites told CNBC. "Over 120 days, we offer coaching and capital to help accelerate start-ups who share our passion to a sustainable purpose-and-profit business."

Bits x Bites offers between $75,000 and $500,000 in capital for 15 percent equity in start-ups it chooses to incubate.

From day one, meat alternatives has been a top priority for Bits x Bites. "China has a long legacy of well-balanced diets, but the country's expanding middle class has driven the appetite for meat to an all-time high," Ho told CNBC.

One of the eight companies Bits x Bites has invested in this "harvest" is the Bangkok-based Bugsolutely, which is already known for their "cricket pasta," which is made of 25 percent farmed-cricket protein from Thailand.

Bugsolutely started the incubation with the goal to make silkworm-based foods for Chinese consumers, beginning with the snack Bella Pupa. These are the same silkworms that have fueled the Chinese silk trade for centuries and are now a plentiful by-product of the industry. Founder Massimo Reverberi believes insects are a key solution to fighting the world's meat addiction, siting Beijing's pledge to reduce domestic meat consumption by 50 percent before 2030.