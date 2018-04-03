'Black Panther' tops 'Frozen' and claws its way into top 10 movies of all time

Disney's surprise megahit "Black Panther" continued to climb to new heights this week, earning a place in the top 10 movies of all time.

The box-office haul for the superhero flick rose to $1.28 billion worldwide through Monday. That was enough to knock Disney's animated musical "Frozen" — itself a cultural phenomenon — out of the top 10.

"Black Panther" also surpassed Universal's "Jurassic World" to become the fourth highest-earning movie ever at U.S. theaters. Its domestic sales now stand at $652.5 million, just barely edging out the earnings for the "Jurassic Park" sequel.