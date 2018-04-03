France in gridlock as rail unions lay down challenge to Macron’s reform

French rail workers have started months of strike action that is threatening to cripple the country's workforce.

More than three quarters of train drivers and nearly half of rail workers did not show for work Tuesday as French unions took aim at President Emmanuel Macron's proposed reforms.

The state rail operator SCNF has planned three months of industrial action with strikes planned for two days out of five until June 28. France has an estimated 4.5 million train passengers.

The action has severely disrupted services with only one-in-eight high-speed TGV services operating. Regional and intercity services are also reportedly being hit hard while one in every four Eurostar train journeys has been canceled.

A website that measures traffic-jam lengths around Paris said the cumulative tailback reached more than 425 kilometers (264 miles) during the morning rush hour. The average is typically closer to 350 kilometers.