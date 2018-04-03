How to fix 'ducking' and other iPhone autocorrect problems

There's a way to stop your Apple iPhone from autocorrecting your text to "ducking" when you meant to type ... something else.



The iPhone automatically enables autocorrect on its keyboards, which means it'll automatically fix a typo like "adn" to "and" if you're typing quickly and misspell a word. It's convenient most of the time, but it can get awfully annoying when it autocorrects common words.

There are two fixes: Turning off autocorrect entirely, or applying a list of words into the "text replacement" field on your iPhone. The latter creates a shortcut for words or phrases you type frequently. If you type "omw," for example, the phone will automatically spell out "On my way!"

Here's how to do both.