    How to fix 'ducking' and other iPhone autocorrect problems

    • If you're tired of your iPhone autocorrecting to the wrong word, here's how to fix it.
    • We'll show you how to turn your iPhone's autocorrect off entirely or replace words and phrases with the ones you want.
    There's a way to stop your Apple iPhone from autocorrecting your text to "ducking" when you meant to type ... something else.

    The iPhone automatically enables autocorrect on its keyboards, which means it'll automatically fix a typo like "adn" to "and" if you're typing quickly and misspell a word. It's convenient most of the time, but it can get awfully annoying when it autocorrects common words.

    There are two fixes: Turning off autocorrect entirely, or applying a list of words into the "text replacement" field on your iPhone. The latter creates a shortcut for words or phrases you type frequently. If you type "omw," for example, the phone will automatically spell out "On my way!"

    Here's how to do both.

    How to turn off autocorrect completely

    Take note: This means your iPhone won't autocorrect any typos you make, so you might see your number of mistakes increase. To turn off autocorrect:

    • Open Settings on your iPhone
    • Tap General
    • Tap Keyboard
    • Toggle the option for "Auto-Correction" so that it's off.

    How to adjust autocorrect manually:

    This option lets you replace words that you type with others. If, for example, you want to replace "ducking" with a naughtier word, you can do that here:

    • Open Settings on your iPhone
    • Tap General
    • Tap Keyboard
    • Choose "Text Replacement"
    • Tap the + button in the top-right corner

    Here, to be appropriate, we'll create the phrase "be right there" and use the shortcut "brt." This lets you type "brt" and automatically expand that into "be right there" when you're sending a text message or e-mail.

    You could also make "ducking" the shortcut and change the phrase to the word you're probably actually trying to type. This means every time your phone thinks you type "ducking" it'll put the other word in its place.

    That's it. Create as many text replacement phrases as you want, especially if you want to turn off autocorrect altogether and use this list to replace typos you know you frequently make.

