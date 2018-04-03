Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price: Sources

Pfizer is in talks with Procter & Gamble on a sale of its consumer business, sources tell CNBC.

The business includes Chapstick lip balm, Advil pain reliever and Centrum vitamins and has been for sale for months. Drug giants GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser Group as well as Johnson & Johnson have already looked at the business.

P&G remains the one potential bidder, though the two sides are far apart on price, with P&G looking to pay $15 billion, while Pfizer was seeking $20 billion or more, the sources said.

Pfizer is considering other options, including a joint venture with other drug makers. The pharmaceutical giant hopes to reach a decision by the end of the month. It announced a review of the business last year.