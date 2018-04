"It was a momentary ode to our neutrality in the process of price discovery," a reference to Switzerland's reputation for neutrality in foreign military conflicts. Mixing up Sweden and Switzerland has been publicized as a common irk for citizens of the countries.

As the NYSE implied, the process of price discovery for Spotify's shares has been in the spotlight. The company is not engaging in the traditional roadshow with major investors, which usually helps gauge a more formal baseline price before the stock is offered to the public.

Spotify — which is officially headquartered in Stockholm — is expected to start trading on Tuesday under the symbol "SPOT."