This small firm stopped accepting cash — and it's been 'great for business'

Ross Brown stopped accepting cash at his London cafe more than one year ago. Since then, business is better than ever.

"So many people were paying with cards anyway we just decided to make the full switch," he told CNBC.

The cafe owner was inspired to stop taking paper notes after a trip to Sweden, where cash is only used for 20 percent of payments in shops, according to the country's central bank. Brown said the decision to go cashless has made business at his coffee shop, Browns of Brockley faster, and safer. His employees save time without frequent trips to the bank, and a recent break-in to the store only resulted in the theft of a laptop, versus thousands of pounds that would have been lost before.

"It's been overwhelmingly positive for us," he said. "We found that the time it takes to count the cash, go to the bank… It wasn't an effective use of our time."

Browns of Brockley, southeast London, is among a growing number of small businesses in the U.K. that are ditching cash. A recent report by ForexBonuses, a global trading website, found the U.K. is the third most cashless country in the world, after Canada and Sweden. Debit cards are forecast to overtake cash payments for the first time ever across the country this year, according to trade association U.K. Finance.