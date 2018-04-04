John Bolton runs into potential ethics issues before he becomes Trump’s national security advisor

John Bolton, who is days away from becoming President Donald Trump's national security advisor, has been meeting with White House attorneys about possible conflicts of interest, CNBC has learned.

The exact sticking points for Bolton are unclear, but ethics experts say the appearance of a possible future role with an entity such as a political action committee could be a cause for concern for White House officials. Bolton's PAC and super PAC, which are no longer receiving or spending capital, have been financial players in the early going of the midterm election cycle.

White House lawyers and Bolton continue to discuss and review any potential conflicts of interests with the former U.N. ambassador, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC on the condition of anonymity. A spokesman for Bolton, however, said that there haven't been any issues.

"The ambassador's transition to national security advisor is going very smoothly and the ambassador will start on Monday," the spokesman, Garrett Marquis, told CNBC.

Bolton will replace H.R. McMaster in the role.

So far, Bolton has done everything that he's been advised to do, according to people familiar with the matter. When the White House suggested his PACs cease all political activity, including his super PAC, Bolton agreed.

There were also questions about his role as chairman of his nonprofit group, the Foundation for American Security and Freedom. Bolton internally announced in March that he will be stepping down from his foundation with the plan to take his name off the website on April 8, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Another representative for Bolton confirmed that he is continuing to meet with White House lawyers, but declined to comment further about the details of those conversations.

"The ambassador's conversations with White House attorneys are off-the-record conversations," the spokeswoman said.

Bolton and the White House did not return repeated requests for comment.