Krispy Kreme has finally made a pink, sprinkled Simpson’s D’ohnut

Homer Simpson's favorite food has finally been made real, in the shape of a pink, rainbow-sprinkled donut, or "D'ohnut," after his well-known "D'oh" catchphrase.

Krispy Kreme has released "The Simpsons" D'ohnut, a white chocolate truffle version of the sweet treat, mixed with a strawberry pink frosting.

But fans in many parts of the world will be disappointed: The D'ohnut is only available in Krispy Kreme Australia outlets and 7-Eleven stores in the country until the end of April.

"Presenting the 8th wonder of the world — Australia's First Official — The Simpsons D'ohnut!," Krispy Kreme Australia said on its Facebook page.

"Inspiration for our Simpsons D'ohnut comes directly from the show and Homer Simpson's favorite treat. Our creation has been officially approved by the Simpsons team," it added.

Those in the U.S. can get hold of Simpsons-themed donuts at Lard Lad Donuts at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando. Lard Lad is a store that appears in the series in the town of Springfield.

Krispy Kreme opened its first store in Winston-Salem in North Carolina in 1937, and its first international franchise opened in Sydney, Australia in 2003.

In 2016, Krispy Kreme was bought by JAB Beech, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based investment firm JAB Holding Company that also owns Peet's Coffee and Tea and Panera Bread.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of Universal Studios and CNBC.