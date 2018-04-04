The top U.S. intelligence chief said Wednesday that the White House will release its decision on the future of American troops in Syria "relatively soon."

After teasing that the U.S. would be withdrawing from the war in Syria, President Donald Trump has agreed to keep American troops in the war-torn nation a little while longer, Reuters reports citing a senior administration official.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said the decision on what to do in Syria came Tuesday during a meeting of the National Security Council.

Coats' remarks came a day after President Donald Trump said he is thinking about pulling troops fromSyria, signaling an early exit to the U.S.-led fight against ISIS.

"I want to get out," Trump said. "I want to bring the troops home."

The main mission of the U.S. in Syria has been to eliminate the terrorist group ISIS, Trump has said Tuesday. "We've almost completed that task, and we'll be making a decision very quickly in coordination with others as to what we'll do."

The president's comments appear to contradict U.S. military and national security advisors, who were speaking simultaneously at the U.S. Institute of Peace about the future fight against ISIS in both Iraq and Syria.

Brett McGurk, the U.S. special envoy for the global coalition against ISIS, told the forum that the U.S. mission in Syria was far from over.

"We are in Syria to fight ISIS. That is our mission, and our mission isn't over, and we are going to complete that mission," McGurk said.

Meanwhile, Army Gen. Joseph Votel, who oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East as the head of Central Command, said that while the presence of ISIS in the region had diminished, "it is not gone."

Votel estimated that more than 90 percent of the terror group's territory had been recovered by U.S.-backed forces. He added that the next step for the approximately 2,000 U.S.troops in Syria would be to help stabilize the region.

"The hard part, I think, is in front of us, and that is stabilizing these areas, consolidating our gains, getting people back into their homes," Votel said alongside McGurk.

"There is a military role in this. Certainly in the stabilization phase."

Neither the Pentagon nor the White House military office immediately responded to CNBC's request for comment Tuesday.