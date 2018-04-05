Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

PriceSmart shares popped 4 percent after hours. The warehouse club operator reported earnings and revenues that surpassed analyst estimates. Warehouse sales were also up 6 percent this quarter.

Urban Outfitters stock fell over 1 percent in extended trading. The clothing retailer announced the departure of David McCreight, President of URBN and CEO of Anthropologie Group, on Thursday afternoon. Hillary Super and Andrew Carnie will lead the brand in his place.

Shares of FirstEnergy dropped nearly 4 percent post-market. The electric utility company filed for bankruptcy on Monday and other agencies are now beginning to create plans for potential mass layoffs.

WD-40 stock slid nearly 2 percent after the bell following disappointing sales. The household chemical manufacturer reported earnings per share that surpassed Wall Street's expectations but missed on revenue. Sales rose 5 percent this quarter, but analysts expected slightly higher numbers.

WageWorks shares dropped more than 4 percent in the extended session after appointing a new CEO late Thursday. COO Edgar Montes will now serve as chief executive. The company will also restate several financials, including lowering 2016 profits and sales.