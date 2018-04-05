CNBC DEBUTS ON ANDROID TV™

CNBC App Provides Increased Functionality with Google Assistant

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 5, 2018 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the launch of the CNBC App on Android TV.

The CNBC App on Android TV, which can be found on the Google Play Store, offers users access to a variety of CNBC's premier content. Users can live stream CNBC and watch full episodes from select Business Day programming, including "Mad Money with Jim Cramer," "Squawk Alley" and "Fast Money," and Primetime shows, such as "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," "The Profit" and "Jay Leno's Garage" by logging in through their pay-TV provider. Users can also discover short form video content from an assortment of curated playlists without having to authenticate.

Users can easily find content using the Google Assistant, which allows them to search by CNBC programs, anchors/reporters and primetime talent as well as topics and people of interest. Additionally, users can speak commands such as "Play 'Squawk Alley'," to play content directly through the CNBC App.

Users can access CNBC programming through a variety of digital platforms including PCs, mobile devices, tablets and apps. To learn more about CNBC's digital products, go to: https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

