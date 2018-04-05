Cramer's lightning round: You're getting an opportunity to sell these oil stocks

Magellan Midstream Partners: "Ouch. My charitable trust sold it today. It gets upgraded. Why did we sell? Because I just don't like what's going on with FERC and the Permian. But you know what? I think you're getting an opportunity to be able to say, 'OK, I don't like these master limited partnerships. Let's go.'"

Alibaba Group: "Alibaba's one of just a handful of Chinese stocks that I like here. I also like Baidu and I like Baozun and I am not backing away from BABA despite some of the negativity I read today."

U.S. Concrete Inc.: "I've got to tell you, the stock is now at 12 times earnings. I think it deserves maybe a 15 multiple. The stock has come down hard. I think it's an opportunity, not a situation to run from."

Micro Focus International: "Oh, man. Enterprise application management solutions – stay away. It's too hard. It's just too hard."

Synchrony Financial: "I think Synchrony's OK. My friend Bruce Kamich, who works with me at RealMoney.com, says that that Visa chart's really good, and I happen to like Visa management. I'd rather you go with Visa."

American Express Co.: "Holy cow, American Express, another one I don't like as much as Visa, although I understand the story. But I would prefer Visa at $121 than American Express at $94."

8X8, Inc.: "When we first started this show 13 years ago, I liked it, but you know what, I'd rather just see you in Cisco. I think that's a better situation."