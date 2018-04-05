An Environmental Protection Agency watchdog who determined that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's housing arrangement did not violate federal rules is now clarifying that finding, saying he did not have all the facts when he evaluated the lease in question, according to an internal memo.

The EPA watchdog, Designated Agency Ethics Official Kevin Minoli, initially found that the rental did not constitute a gift that would violate federal ethics rules, he explained in the memo posted online by CNN by way of the Campaign Legal Center.

However, Minoli said that determination was based on a review of the lease as it was written, as well as an analysis of similar rentals in the Capitol Hill area. He is now saying that he did not have enough factual information to determine whether Pruitt stuck to the terms of the lease. Minoli's review did not attempt to determine whether Pruitt honored those terms, which has come into question.

"Evaluating those questions would have required factual information that was not before us and the Review does not address those questions," he wrote.

The clarification comes as the White House is conducting its own review of Pruitt's rental of a Capitol Hill condominium. The unit is owned by the wife of an energy lobbyist whose firm had clients with business before the agency.

The rental has raised new questions about Pruitt's judgment and fueled speculation that he could be the next high-profile departure from the Trump administration. The EPA inspector general and Congress are already looking into issues including tens of thousands of dollars in travel expenses accrued by Pruitt and aides, as well as the installation of a $43,000 secure phone booth in the EPA chief's office.

Pruitt rented the apartment from Vicki Hart, the wife of Steven Hart, an energy lobbyist at Williams and Jensen, for just over a month last year. The lease allowed Pruitt to pay $50 per night for a room in the condo and only required him to pay for nights he occupied the space.