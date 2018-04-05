Here's how to find your lost phone

Finding a lost phone is much easier if you install the right apps and make sure you're prepared before you lose the phone.



CNBC will walk you through the steps that will help you find a lost phone, whether it's under the couch or was left behind at a restaurant.

Here's what you need to do.

If you own an iPhone, here's how you prepare:

Open Settings.

Tap your name at the top of the screen.

Tap 'iCloud.'

Scroll to 'Find My iPhone.'

Enable the options for 'Find My iPhone.'

Also enable the option for 'Send Last Location,' which will send the location of the iPhone right down until the battery is dead.

If you lose your iPhone: