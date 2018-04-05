House Oversight Committee's top Democrat calls for hearing with Scott Pruitt and aides

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., has asked the House Oversight Committee to subpoena documents from and hold a hearing with embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and his top aides.

Pruitt has fallen under scrutiny amid reports that he frequently made pricey travel arrangements and that he paid cheap rent for a Capitol Hill condo linked to an energy lobbyist.

In a Thursday letter to Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., ranking member Cummings explained that while the committee is already investigating Pruitt, he has not produced travel documents it requested.

Receipts made public by watchdog group Environmental Integrity Project showed that taxpayers funded at least $90,000 worth of flights for Pruitt and his aides in January. The Washington Post reported that Pruitt's round-trip flight cost several times more than the fare other officials paid.

Cummings said it is the committee's duty "to conduct credible, robust oversight in a timely manner that protects the interests of the American taxpayers."