Watch: Trump talks tax reform in West Virginia

President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss tax reform during a roundtable discussion in West Virginia on Thursday.

The roundtable discussion, to be held in a White Sulphur Springs civic center gymnasium, will mark Trump's fourth visit to West Virginia as president.

It was unclear if Trump planned to elaborate on the whispered "phase two" of the tax reform legislation signed into law in December. The tax overhaul was the signature legislative achievement of Trump's first year in office.

West Virginia Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins hinted that Trump will discuss job growth proposals during the talk. The discussion "will highlight his work to create jobs and opportunities for West Virginians and all Americans," Jenkins said in a press release Tuesday.