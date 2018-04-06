Cramer's lightning round: BlackBerry's CEO doesn't get enough credit   

BlackBerry: "That's OK. We like the intellectual property. We like the turn. [BlackBerry CEO John] Chen doesn't get enough credit."

SkyWest Inc.: "It's a good airline. Now, I've got to tell you, don't be greedy. And I do like the fact that the group has come down a lot. You know I am a Southwest Air guy, but I like that."

Apache Corp.: "My charitable trust sold Apache. We didn't do good on it at all. The stock has made a little bit of a comeback. It's got natural gas and oil. I don't know. I mean, I just don't like the fossil fuel stocks. What can I say? I just don't like 'em."

Camping World Holdings: "That has been smoked. The way that has to be solved, though, [is] we have to have [CEO] Marcus Lemonis on the show."

Phillip Morris International: "We actually discussed this for my charitable trust. We sold a lot of tech last week. We just had enough. But I'm not going to recommend a tobacco stock. There are too many guys who are actually working on products right now that'll make it so there'll be a cessation in smoking. Don't forget, it is the single biggest cause of death that we can control, so I am not recommending the stocks. New position, I know. I don't care."

Petmed Express: "I like Petmed, but I've got to tell you, I like Idexx more, and did you see Zoetis on the other day? I think that one is really, really good."

Iron Mountain Inc.: "Not bad, not bad, but look, a 7 percent yield will not protect you against if interest rates do tick up. But you can collect that income and it's a better income producer than most, but I've got to tell you, not my cup of tea."

Novartis AG: "Novartis is good. There's no doubt about it. Have you looked at GlaxoSmithKline lately? Wow. I've got to tell you, I like that one more: 6 percent yield and [CEO] Emma Walmsley is turning the industry upside down. She's doing a lot of right stuff. I'd prefer for you to be in that."