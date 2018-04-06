Evangelical leaders reportedly want to meet with Trump to air concerns about Stormy Daniels saga

Evangelical Christian leaders are trying to arrange a meeting with President Donald Trump in June to air their concerns about allegations that he had extra-marital sex with adult film star Stormy Daniels, NPR reported.

NPR cited the leader of an Evangelical ministry who said "we're very concerned" about the accusations made against the president. Religious leaders, the source told NPR, are worried that Trump's scandals and aggressive rhetoric discourage traditionally conservative Evangelical voters from voting in this year's midterm congressional elections.

"It is a concern of ours that 2018 could be very detrimental to some of the other issues that we hold dear," such as religious liberty and limits on abortion rights, NPR cited the source as saying. The report said the source declined to be named.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said that Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 presidential election in order to keep her quiet about the alleged affair. Cohen confirmed he made the payment and has said he used his own money.

On Thursday, Trump denied knowing of his lawyer's payment to Daniels.Representatives for the president, meanwhile, have denied allegations that Trump and Daniels had a relationship.

The proposed 90-minute meeting at Trump International Hotel in Washington is intended to have the president answer questions from Evangelical leaders. NPR said it is not clear whether Trump will be asked about the sex scandal during the meeting, but a source said that it possible questions about the matter may be asked during a "sidebar conversation."

It is not yet clear whether Trump will accept the invitation. A White House spokesperson told CNBC that they have no updates on the president's schedule.

More than 80 percent of the Evangelical vote went to Trump in the presidential election. Trump has often spoken out against abortion, a controversial issue that Evangelicals are highly opposed to.

