Top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow: I just found out about new China tariffs 'last night'

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump's top economic advisor, told reporters Friday that he only found out about the latest proposed tariffs against China on Thursday night.

Trump proposed tariffs Thursday on an additional $100 billion in imports from China. The president has previously called for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, as well as duties on $50 billion in other Chinese goods.

Stock markets declined Friday morning. The Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 150 points.

Kudlow told reporters Friday that he thought markets might take the latest trade developments harder than they had. The former CNBC contributor has repeatedly said the tariffs may not even go into effect and that they're an early part of a negotiation process between the two nations.

Kudlow has increasingly become the face of the administration's response to investors' concerns over Trump's trade policies. A former Wall Street economist and aide in the Reagan administration, Kudlow is known for his free-trade views, but he has pushed the president's more protectionist policies, arguing that China needs to be more open and fair.

He told Bloomberg News on Friday that tariff negotiations had not actually begun yet, and that he believes China's response to the administration's complaints "has been unsatisfactory."

China swiftly pushed back against Trump's new tariffs.

"We will immediately fight back with a major response," a representative of China's Ministry of Commerce said Friday morning. "We have no other choice."