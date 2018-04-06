Mnuchin says Amazon's practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn't make sense

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration doesn't understand why e-commerce giant Amazon does not collect taxes for some of the goods sold through its website.

"Amazon pays sales tax on their own account, but doesn't pay it on the third-party business. We don't think that makes sense," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin's comments come amid repeated attacks by President Donald Trump on the way Amazon conducts its business. In his fifth tweet in one week, Trump blasted the company for paying "little or no taxes to state & local governments" on Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the comments on CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Friday.